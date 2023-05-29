Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
The former Ripley officer faces three felony charges, including reckless homicide.
Ohio officer charged with reckless homicide resigns; investigation ongoing, police say
A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Clermont County early Sunday morning, according to troopers.
Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash, troopers say
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

Latest News

Joshua Kacher, 42, is accused of setting a man's house on fire in Fairfax, according to court...
Man arrested, accused of setting Fairfax home on fire, court documents show
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Memorial Day parade to take place in Mariemont
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says