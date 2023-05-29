Air Care called to crash in Lebanon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash occurred in Lebanon early Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say crews were called to the 1900 block of Hart Road around 3 a.m. and discovered the driver slammed into a tree.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office called Air Care to the scene, troopers said.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Hart Road in Lebanon is shut down in both directions after a serious accident overnight. Live reports throughout the morning on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/bG9xIuqd2l — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) May 29, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.