Air Care called to crash in Lebanon
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash occurred in Lebanon early Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say crews were called to the 1900 block of Hart Road around 3 a.m. and discovered the driver slammed into a tree.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office called Air Care to the scene, troopers said.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.