Beverly Hills Supper Club Memorial dedicated on 46th anniversary of fire

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (WXIX) - Nearly two hundred people came to pay their respects after two decades of pushing for a permanent memorial.

On the night of the fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in May of 1977, 50 fire departments and more than 550 firefighters were called to the scene.

“I think I can speak for the firefighters who were there when I say that May 28, 1977 was the worst day of our firefighting career but I believe it was our finest hour,” said Southgate Fire Department Chief John Beatsch.

David Brock and Wayne Dammert were two young employees of the supper club that night.

”There’s smoke coming out around the corner. Ok, there is a fire. Get out of here. Everybody get out. Get out the back,” Dammert recalled.

The man credited with sounding the initial alarm of fire was Walter Bailey...a 17-year-old busboy at the time.

Restaurateur Jeff Ruby was also in Cabaret Room that night.

”At least 500 people more would have died if Walter Bailey didn’t get up there and take the stage and make that announcement,” Ruby said.

There were 2300 customers and staff at the supper club and hundreds were injured.

For the 165 who died, the Fort Thomas Armory had to be utilized as a makeshift morgue.

Doug Louderback lost four of his family members in the fire. He points them out on the memorial.

“The four here...Fredricka Hehr Fryman...Marty Scott Fryman...he was the youngest one killed that night,” Louderback remembers.

”We’re still talking about that night, how bad it was, but it’s been a long fight and this is awesome.”

The fight for a permanent memorial began nearly 20 years ago.

”I knew it would happen eventually. It just had to be the right people. It had to be the right people,” said Brock.

Dana Stallings lost eight family members in the fire.

”It’s beautiful,” she said. “From here on out, its going to be wonderful. Sweet. It’s going to be wonderful every time I come back here.”

The city of Southgate will maintain the memorial site as part of its Parks division.

“I pray that this memorial with give the family, friends and co-workers peace and a place to come and remember those who we lost 46 years ago today,” said Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.