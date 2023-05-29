Cincinnati man charged in shooting that left 13-year-old boy critically hurt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces criminal charges after a juvenile used the man’s gun to shoot another juvenile in West Price Hill in April, according to court records.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at a home on Gilsey Avenue belonging to 30-year-old Frank West, the criminal complaint reads.

Officers arrived at the home to find a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his upper back, police said at the time.

The incident report notes the boy was “accidentally” shot by a friend. A message to parents from the principal of St. James School in White Oak, which the boy attends, also described the shooting as an accident.

EMS transported the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries. We have not received an update on his condition.

Police arrested West earlier this month on charges of child endangerment and negligent assault, according to court records. The complaint says he is father to one of the juveniles.

West is accused of negligently storing or leaving the revolver used in the shooting in an unsecure place. The complaint notes West failed to use a trigger lock or a storage box.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

