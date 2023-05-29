Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

CPD: 1 person shot in South Fairmount

Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire & EMS responded to a shooting in South Fairmount Sunday...
Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire & EMS responded to a shooting in South Fairmount Sunday night.(WXIX)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police and the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a shooting in South Fairmount Sunday night.

District Three police dispatch said that the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Quebec Road shortly after 10:00 p.m.

One person was transported to UC Medical Center, police said.

According to police, the victim’s condition is not yet known.

Police are still investigating this incident.

FOX19 NOW is continuing to follow this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
The former Ripley officer faces three felony charges, including reckless homicide.
Ohio cop charged with reckless homicide resigns; investigation ongoing, police say
A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Clermont County early Sunday morning, according to troopers.
Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash, troopers say
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

Latest News

Beverly Hills Supper Club Memorial dedicated on 46th anniversary of fire
Beverly Hills Supper Club Memorial dedicated on 46th anniversary of fire
Queen City Artisan Festival in Washington Park
Queen City Artisanal Festival in Washington Park
Cincinnati Children's Hospital says that the number of children being vaccinated in Ohio has...
Measles vaccines down in the Tri-State
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river