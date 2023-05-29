CPD: 1 person shot in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police and the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a shooting in South Fairmount Sunday night.

District Three police dispatch said that the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Quebec Road shortly after 10:00 p.m.

One person was transported to UC Medical Center, police said.

According to police, the victim’s condition is not yet known.

Police are still investigating this incident.

FOX19 NOW is continuing to follow this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.