Crash closes I-275 East in Northern Kentucky
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Eastbound I-275 is closed in Wilder at the AA Highway (KY-9) due to a crash.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.
UC Air Care and multiple ambulances have been called to the scene, according to Campbell County Dispatch.
No word on injuries or how many vehicles are involved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.