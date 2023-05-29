Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Crash closes I-275 East in Northern Kentucky

A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder Monday evening.
A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder Monday evening.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Eastbound I-275 is closed in Wilder at the AA Highway (KY-9) due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

UC Air Care and multiple ambulances have been called to the scene, according to Campbell County Dispatch.

No word on injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
The former Ripley officer, Caleb Savage, faces three felony charges, including reckless...
Ohio officer charged with reckless homicide resigns; investigation ongoing, police say
A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Clermont County early Sunday morning, according to troopers.
Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash, troopers say

Latest News

Cincinnati man charged in shooting that left 13-year-old boy critically hurt
The guardian has been arrested after Mt. Healthy police say the child in her care was found...
Guardian arrested after nonverbal girl found wandering alone in Mt. Healthy
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler.
Deputy suffered medical emergency during ‘police academy activities,’ sheriff says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say