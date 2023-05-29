Deputy suffered medical emergency during ‘police academy activities,’ sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy died after suffering a medical emergency during “police academy activities,” the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on May 26 “despite medical efforts,” Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey explained.

Zeigler was involved in activities at the police academy when he experienced some kind of medical emergency, the sheriff said.

Sheriff McGuffey says Deputy Marcus Zeigler had been with the sheriff’s office for nine months and was enrolled at the Great Oaks Peace Officer Academy.

“He was always happy and helpful; proud to be a deputy; and was also a well-known entrepreneur,” the sheriff said. “Deputy Zeigler made a strong impression on us from the moment he started. His smile is unforgettable. He was also known for loving his family and wanting to leave a legacy they could be proud of. And he did just that.”

A public visitation will be held on Jun 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Home.

Deputy Zeigler will be honored and remembered with a police ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery following visitation.

