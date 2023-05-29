Drying out and warming up!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Memorial Day Monday will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Summertime conditions move into the tri-state Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as the humidity builds.

Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s will continue for the rest of the work week - and there will be chances for some thermometers to go into the low 90s on Thursday and Friday!

The two-week outlook going into the first full week of June will feature more seasonable high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s along with mainly dry conditions. Keep the garden hoses near the gardens as they’ll need it going into the end of the spring season!

