Guardian arrested after nonverbal girl found wandering alone in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested after Mt. Healthy police say the child in their care was found wandering alone on Monday.

Jackie McKinney is charged with endangering children, according to the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

On Monday, police were called to the Elizabeth Street area for a report of a “small” nonverbal girl who was all alone and possibly endangered.

Officers found the girl, but she could not give them her home address or name since she was nonverbal, police explained.

Police investigated for two hours and were able to determine McKinney was her guardian, the department said around 5 p.m.

McKinney was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to Mt. Healthy police.

