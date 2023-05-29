List: Memorial Day events, parades in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Memorial Day is when we remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Here is a list of events going on Monday honoring those we have lost:

Arlington Memorial Gardens - 2145 Compton Road, Springfield Township.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 1,000 flag display.

3 p.m.: Moment of silence.

3:05 p.m.: Reading of the names.

Blue Ash Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

10:15 a.m.: Parade kicks off from Reed Hartman Highway and Cooper Road. The route will proceed east on Cooper to Monroe and end in the Cancer Support Community parking lot.

11:30 a.m.: Special ceremony after the parade in the Cancer Support Community parking lot with keynote speaker Capitan Jeff Lamphear.

Edgewood Memorial Day Ceremony - 550 Freedom Park Drive, Edgewood.

10 a.m.: The annual ceremony will be held at Freedom Park.

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony - 701 Wessel Drive, Fairfield.

10 a.m. to noon: The parade will begin at Express Scripts and head south on Hicks Boulevard, right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road, right on Wessel Drive and end at Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park.

11 a.m.: The parade will conclude with a brief ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Florence Memorial Day Parade and Program - 7056 Burlington Pike, Florence.

10 a.m.: The parade will begin at Boone County High School. The route follows Burlington Pike, turns at Ewing Boulevard and ends at the Florence Government Center.

11:30 a.m.: The annual Memorial Day ceremony follows at the Veterans Memorial at the Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd.

17Strong Hamilton Memorial Day Parade - Hamilton.

9 a.m.: Line up on Monument Avenue to the Columbia Bridge.

9:30 a.m.: Wreath Ceremony Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

10 a.m.: Depart to Greenwood Cemetery.

Harrison Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony -Historic Downtown Harrison.

10 a.m.: Parade will begin at Harrison Elementary, then proceed west on Broadway, north on State State and east on Harrison Avenue to Hill Street. It will end at Glenhaven Cemetery. A ceremony will include a 21-gun salute and Taps.

Independence Memorial Day Parade - 5006 Madison Pike, Independence.

10:30 a.m.: Sponsored by the Moon Brothers American Legion Lodge in cooperation with the City of Independence. The parade route is from Delaware Crossing and Madison Pike, and ends at the Kenton County Courthouse. Registration is not required, but participants should arrive one hour prior to the start of the parade.

Milford Memorial Day Parade - 401 Main St., Milford.

9:30 a.m.: The parade will leave the American Legion Post 450 and proceed to Memorial Park for a brief ceremony. From there, it will proceed north on Main Street to Lila Avenue, right on Cemetery Road to Greenlawn Cemetery for a wreath-laying and ceremony, then reassemble at St. Andrew Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Newport Memorial Day Parade-998 Monmouth St., Newport.

9 a.m. to noon: The parade will begin at Sixth and York streets, continue east up Sixth Street, right on Monmouth Street and end at 10th Street in front of the City Municipal Building.

A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in front of the Newport City Municipal Building following the parade. A continental breakfast will follow in the first floor multi-purpose room of the city building.

Sharonville Memorial Day Ceremony - 10980 Thornview Drive, Sharonville.

Noon: The city will hold a program for Memorial Day at Patriot Pointe.

Southgate Memorial Day Parade - Intersection of Electric and Bluegrass, Southgate.

9:30 a.m. to noon: The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the event will end with the laying of the wreaths at the veterans memorial on the south end of Electric Avenue, across from the VFW.

Spring Grove Cemetery - 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove.

11 a.m.: The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will be conducting their Memorial Day Ceremony, and the Sister Anthony O’Connell Auxiliary #10 will be participating in the rose petal ceremony.

11:45 a.m.: Steve Ball Civil War Music.

12:30 p.m.: A presentation by Mr. Lincoln held in the Civil War Section, Section 21.

1:15 p.m.: A Patriots and Pioneers walking tour from a Spring Grove docent. The tour will depart from the Civil War Section.

3 p.m.: National Moment of Remembrance and playing of Taps in the Civil War Section.

West Chester Memorial Day Parade-West Chester Township Hall, 9113 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester.

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Organized by VFW Post 7696 and American Legion Post 681, the parade will travel down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through Olde West Chester to West Chester Cemetery (Brookside Cemetery) for a special remembrance ceremony.

