Man arrested, accused of setting Fairfax home on fire, court documents show

Joshua Kacher, 42, is accused of setting a man's house on fire in Fairfax, according to court documents.
Joshua Kacher, 42, is accused of setting a man's house on fire in Fairfax, according to court documents.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Saturday and is accused of setting a man’s house on fire in Fairfax, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Court documents say Joshua Kacher, 42, placed fuel cans on a patio near the entrance to the victim’s house on South Whetzel Avenue and ignited them before fleeing the scene.

Kacher is charged with one count of arson, court records show.

It is unclear if Kacher knows the victim.

The judge set his bond at $500.

