Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting occurred in Norwood early Monday morning, according to Norwood police.

Officers say they were called to the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue around 1 a.m.

Once police arrived, they found one man lying on the floor, officers said.

Officers say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not have information on a suspect.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

