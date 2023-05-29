Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting occurred in Norwood early Monday morning, according to Norwood police.
Officers say they were called to the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue around 1 a.m.
Once police arrived, they found one man lying on the floor, officers said.
Officers say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police do not have information on a suspect.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Police are still investigating.
