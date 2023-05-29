Contests
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say

Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting occurred in Norwood early Monday morning, according to Norwood police.

Officers say they were called to the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue around 1 a.m.

Once police arrived, they found one man lying on the floor, officers said.

Officers say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not have information on a suspect.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

