Measles vaccines down in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Measles is a disease that you probably don’t give much thought to because you don’t see many cases pop up. But Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says it’s certainly something you should be thinking about when it comes to vaccinating your children.

“Early in the pandemic, a lot of families were having difficulty perhaps accessing preventive care,” said Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang, Cincinnati Children’s Interim Director of Infection, Prevention and Control. “I also think that some families are a little more nervous about vaccines with some of the misinformation and disinformation about vaccines in general that are common online.”

Children’s says for herd immunity you need 95% of people to be vaccinated for measles. As of late, that number has been decreasing in Ohio.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published that our vaccine rate for measles specifically in Ohio kindergarteners dropped from 96% in 2014 to 89.6% in 2021,” Dr. Huang confirmed.

It’s not like our area has been immune to measles either within the last year cases have popped up in both Ohio and Kentucky.

“We’re seeing real-life impact from this, which includes three different clusters of measles cases in Ohio [and] Kentucky,” Dr. Huang said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.