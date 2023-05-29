Contests
Mt. Healthy police trying to find parents of girl found alone

The juvenile was found around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Adams Road, Mt. Healthy...
The juvenile was found around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Adams Road, Mt. Healthy police said.(Mt Healthy Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mt. Healthy Police Department is trying to find the parents of a juvenile who was found alone Monday.

The juvenile is nonverbal and police say she was found around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Adams Road.

Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 or 513-852-2280 if you have information that can help police.

