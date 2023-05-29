Queen City Artisanal Festival in Washington Park
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ArtisanFest513 took place in Washington Park Sunday, and local vendors, restaurants and artists showcase their wares in the heart of Over-the-Rhine every last Sunday of the month.
The event is free and pets are welcome.
The next ArtisanFest513 dates are:
- July 2
- August 19
- September 9
- October 7
If you would like to register as a vendor, go onto their website.
