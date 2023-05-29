Queen City Artisanal Festival in Washington Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ArtisanFest513 took place in Washington Park Sunday, and local vendors, restaurants and artists showcase their wares in the heart of Over-the-Rhine every last Sunday of the month.

The event is free and pets are welcome.

The next ArtisanFest513 dates are:

July 2

August 19

September 9

October 7

If you would like to register as a vendor, go onto their website.

