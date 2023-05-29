Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
The former Ripley officer faces three felony charges, including reckless homicide.
Ohio cop charged with reckless homicide resigns; investigation ongoing, police say
A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Clermont County early Sunday morning, according to troopers.
Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash, troopers say
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

Latest News

Here is a list of Memorial Day events going on in the Tri-State.
List: Memorial Day events, parades in the Tri-State
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
Veterans can get burial benefits from VA
One person is injured after a single-vehicle crash happened on Hart Road in Lebanon early...
Air Care called to crash in Lebanon
Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say
FILE — A man checks his footing as he wades through the Morris Canal Outlet in Jersey City,...
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking