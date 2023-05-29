Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Two women are in the hospital after crashing a stolen car Monday, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The crash happened on Montgomery Road near Cleneay Avenue.

Norwood police said the driver of the car wrecked after speeding away from officers.

Norwood Police: Two females are in critical condition after crashing a “stolen car” on Montgomery Rd. Police backed off after the driver sped away from officers. Identities not released. @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) May 29, 2023

Montgomery Road at Cleneay Avenue is closed until further notice, Norwood police posted on Facebook around 12:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.