Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say

Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Two women are in the hospital after crashing a stolen car Monday, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The crash happened on Montgomery Road near Cleneay Avenue.

Norwood police said the driver of the car wrecked after speeding away from officers.

Montgomery Road at Cleneay Avenue is closed until further notice, Norwood police posted on Facebook around 12:15 p.m.

