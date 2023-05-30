1 dead in Wayne Township crash, troopers say

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash occurred between a semi-truck and another vehicle in Wayne Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers say the crash occurred on State Route 73 at the Clark Road intersection around 11 a.m.

Another person was flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment, OSHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

