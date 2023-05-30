Contests
102-year-old WWII vet returning to Normandy

Richard Stewart, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, is returning to Normandy for the 79th anniversary of D-Day.(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 102-year-old World War II veteran is returning to Normandy for the 79th anniversary of D-Day.

FOX19 NOW’s Drew Amman was on hand Tuesday at CVG for Richard Stewart’s send-off.

Ceremony for 102-year-old WWII and D-Day Veteran flying to Normandy

