18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Destiny Starks of North Avondale died Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Two women total were hospitalized earlier Monday after a stolen car vehicle crashed on Montgomery Road near Cleneay Avenue, Norwood police said.

The driver of the car wrecked after speeding away from officers, according to police.

Montgomery Road at Cleneay Avenue was closed for more than three hours.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday how Starks is involved. The crash report is not available yet.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Norwood police for more information but no one was immediately available. We will continue to update this story.

