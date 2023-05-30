3 shot outside Springdale bar

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale bar early Tuesday.

It was reported at 12:45 a.m. outside “The Boulevard” on Northland Boulevard, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Two people who were shot were found there and a third was found in a vehicle at Montgomery Road and Interstate 275, dispatch confirmed.

All three are undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

No suspect information was released, and no arrests have been announced.

