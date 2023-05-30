Contests
3 shot outside Springdale bar

An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale bar early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale bar early Tuesday.

It was reported at 12:45 a.m. outside “The Boulevard” on Northland Boulevard, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Two people who were shot were found there and a third was found in a vehicle at Montgomery Road and Interstate 275, dispatch confirmed.

All three are undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

No suspect information was released, and no arrests have been announced.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

