Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

7-year-old Tri-State girl succumbs to terminal brain cancer

7-year-old Reese Blankenship was diagnosed in 2019 with DIPG - stage 4 terminal brain cancer....
7-year-old Reese Blankenship was diagnosed in 2019 with DIPG - stage 4 terminal brain cancer. She passed away on May 29, 2023.(Provided)
By Jessica Schmidt and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 7-year-old girl from Sharonville who doctors gave less than a year to live has passed away.

Reese Blankenship was diagnosed with DIPG, a form of stage four terminal brain cancer, in 2019.

Family members say Reese was born prematurely and was abused by her biological family members before she was adopted by Chrystie and Danny Blankenship.

The abuse led to Reese having several disabilities including struggling to speak and walk, her family said.

“People say to me, ‘She’s so blessed to have you.’ And that’s not the case. We’re so blessed to have her,” Chrystie told FOX19 NOW in 2021. “I don’t think that she knows anything other than fighting.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say
A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder Monday evening.
I-275 East reopens after crash in Northern Kentucky
Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say

Latest News

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter after a semi and a...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
Helen Ortega opened up the new Cuban sandwich shop, Chacabanas, through the Findlay Launch food...
Woman from the Dominican Republic opens up new sandwich shop in Findlay Market
Police chase stolen bus in Indiana
One person is in custody after stealing school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody