7-year-old Tri-State girl succumbs to terminal brain cancer

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 7-year-old girl from Sharonville who doctors gave less than a year to live has passed away.

Reese Blankenship was diagnosed with DIPG, a form of stage four terminal brain cancer, in 2019.

Family members say Reese was born prematurely and was abused by her biological family members before she was adopted by Chrystie and Danny Blankenship.

The abuse led to Reese having several disabilities including struggling to speak and walk, her family said.

“People say to me, ‘She’s so blessed to have you.’ And that’s not the case. We’re so blessed to have her,” Chrystie told FOX19 NOW in 2021. “I don’t think that she knows anything other than fighting.”

