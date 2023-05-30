Charlotte NASCAR race winner honored fallen Cincinnati Marine on his car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NASCAR drivers raced Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the names of fallen service members on their windshields for Memorial Day weekend.

The winner of the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, Ryan Blaney honored Cincinnati native Sgt. David Kenneth Kreuter.

Kreuter, 26, was killed with 13 of his fellow soldiers in the Iraq War’s deadliest roadside bombing.

He was one of 14 Marines from the Columbus-based Lima Company killed Aug. 3, 2005 when their amphibious assault vehicle was attacked by a makeshift bomb while they conducted combat operations. The unit’s civilian interpreter also died.

The 26-year-old left behind a young widow, his college sweetheart Chrystina, and their son, Christian. The boy was just 7 weeks when Kreuter was killed.

Kreuter attended Miami Heights Elementary and Three Rivers Middle School. He was a 1997 graduate of St. Xavier High School, attended Ohio University and graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in science degree in criminal justice.

Kreuter joined the Marine Reserves in October, 1998, splitting time between college and the Marines for six years. He planned to attend Officer Candidate School after his tour of duty in Iraq to pursue training in intelligence and languages.

His family hosts annual events like the pancake breakfast to raise tens of thousands of dollars for scholarships for local students in his name.

Marine Sgt. David Kreuter (Photo: Facebook)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.