Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Norwood

Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has identified the man who was shot in Norwood early Monday morning.

Douglas Lee Palmer Jr., 26, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to an apparent homicide, the coroner’s office confirmed.

According to Norwood police, officers were dispatched to Hunter Avenue around 1 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a Palmer lying on the floor of a house and took him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s office, the 26-year-old was homeless.

As of now, police do not have information on a suspect.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but police say it is still under investigation.

