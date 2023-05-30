Dad arrested in connection with shooting of 13-year-old in West Price Hill, police say

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy who was critically hurt last month, court records show.

Frank West, 30, of West Price Hill, was charged last week with negligent assault and two counts each of endangering children and child endangering.

He is being arraigned Tuesday because his attorney was not available until now, court records show.

West is accused of leaving a firearm unsecured and a juvenile accessed it and accidentally shot and injured another juvenile on Saturday, April 1, inside his residence in the 1200 block of Gilsey Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

The 13-year-old boy was found shot in his upper back around 1 p.m., according to the police incident report. It says the victim was accidentally shot by a friend.

An update on the teen’s condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old is a student at St. James School on Cheviot Road in White Oak, FOX19 NOW confirmed last month.

FOX19 NOW requested a comment from West’s lawyer. We will update this story once we hear back.

