Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar

Latest News

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women,...
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Facing backlash, McCarthy hunts for GOP votes for debt limit deal in time to prevent US default
Evening Forecast
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil to honor the law...
GOP chairman moves to hold FBI director Wray in contempt over Biden doc