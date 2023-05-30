Hot and Humid: Straight into summertime heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for summertime heat this week.

It’s already warm Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 60s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says we’re in for plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions as humidity builds in the Tri-State.

Highs will be in the mid-80s to upper 80s this week.

There are chances thermometers could hit the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Parts of the Tri-State could see isolated chances for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

This is mainly over the western parts of northern Kentucky and all of southeastern Indiana.

The overall two-week outlook going into the first full week of June will bring more seasonable high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

Conditions will remain mostly dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.