Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Hot and Humid: Straight into summertime heat

First Alert Forecast Update
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for summertime heat this week.

It’s already warm Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 60s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says we’re in for plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions as humidity builds in the Tri-State.

Highs will be in the mid-80s to upper 80s this week.

There are chances thermometers could hit the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Parts of the Tri-State could see isolated chances for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

This is mainly over the western parts of northern Kentucky and all of southeastern Indiana.

The overall two-week outlook going into the first full week of June will bring more seasonable high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

Conditions will remain mostly dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say
Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say
A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder Monday evening.
I-275 East reopens after crash in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Monroe, according to Butler County...
Motorcycle crash reported in Monroe
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
Frank's First Alert Tuesday Forecast