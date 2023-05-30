Indiana authorities chase school bus reported stolen out of Cincinnati

Decatur County, Ind. (WXIX) - Multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies are chasing a school bus right now that was reported stolen out of Cincinnati shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police and Hamilton County dispatchers.

The chase has spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, ISP says.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County at one point and was most recently reported in Shelbyville in Shelby County, state police said at 11 a.m.

Shelbyville is about a half hour from Indianapolis.

The person driving the bus is the only one on board, no students are involved, confirms ISP spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Besides state police, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and police from Batesville and Greenburg are all actively pursuing the vehicle, an ISP dispatcher says.

“We first got notified that the bus was westbound approaching Batesville,” Sgt. Wheeles tells FOX19 NOW.

