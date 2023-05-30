Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Indiana authorities chase school bus reported stolen out of Cincinnati

Multiple law enforcement agencies are chasing a stolen school bus right now in southeastern...
Multiple law enforcement agencies are chasing a stolen school bus right now in southeastern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Decatur County, Ind. (WXIX) - Multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies are chasing a school bus right now that was reported stolen out of Cincinnati shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police and Hamilton County dispatchers.

The chase has spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, ISP says.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County at one point and was most recently reported in Shelbyville in Shelby County, state police said at 11 a.m.

Shelbyville is about a half hour from Indianapolis.

The person driving the bus is the only one on board, no students are involved, confirms ISP spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Besides state police, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and police from Batesville and Greenburg are all actively pursuing the vehicle, an ISP dispatcher says.

“We first got notified that the bus was westbound approaching Batesville,” Sgt. Wheeles tells FOX19 NOW.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say
Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say
A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder Monday evening.
I-275 East reopens after crash in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Norwood
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
One person killed in Turtlecreek Township fire Tuesday morning, according to Turtlecreek...
One dead in morning house fire in Turtlecreek Township
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner