Kesha, Dylan Scott are coming to Greater Cincinnati. Here’s when to get tickets

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’ve never seen Kesha perform live, now’s your chance.

The singer announced Tuesday she will be going on tour for her new album, “Gag Order.” She will stop at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport Oct. 26, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Jake Wesley Rogers will open for Kesha on the 20-date tour, which will feature songs from her new album as well as past hits from her discography. Newport will be her only stop for the tour in Ohio or Kentucky.

Presale tickets for the show begin Wednesday at 10 a.m., with general tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Dylan Scott announces stop in Cincinnati

Kesha isn’t the only Greater Cincinnati tour announced Tuesday: Country singer Dylan Scott will be playing at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Nov. 11.

Tickets for his show will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and BradyMusicCenter.com.

Dominic Fike to play at Cincinnati’s ICON Festival Stage

Dominic Fike also announced Tuesday that he will stop in Cincinnati for his upcoming summer tour, “Don’t Stare at the Sun.” He’ll play at the Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park on Aug. 29.

Tickets for Fike’s tour will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and BradyMusicCenter.com.

