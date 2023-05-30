Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lexington teenager to represent USA in Special Olympic World Games

One Lexington teenager is headed to the Special Olympics world games to represent USA golf.
By Alexa Wingate
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington teenager is headed to the Special Olympics world games to represent USA golf.

Wake Mullins and his stepfather Dennis Gaines will be among more than two-hundred athletes representing the USA in the Special Olympic World Games.

“I had tears because it’s a once in a lifetime honor that you may never get,” said Dennis Gaines.

They leave for Germany in just 12 days to play Wake’s favorite game, golf.

“Tiger Woods. He seen Tiger Woods at a young age and just was intrigued by it and started playing golf on video games then we applied it,” said Gaines.

Wake was nominated to part of the USA team along with 17 other golfers from across the country. He’s a nine-time state champion here in Kentucky.

He also met other criteria that landed him a spot in the World Games that he’ll play alongside his stepdad.

“I get to play with him. It’s unified golf. it’s alternate golf format,” said Gaines.

It’s an experience they say they’re proud to be a part of and one Gaines says his stepson is ready for.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time and I’ve yet to see a Special Olympic athlete hit the ball as far as he does. It’s pretty amazing,” Gaines said.

Wake was also a member of his high school golf team at Henry Clay High School.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say
Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say
A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder Monday evening.
I-275 East reopens after crash in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Monroe, according to Butler County...
Motorcycle crash reported in Monroe
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says we’re in for plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions as...
Hot and Humid: Straight into summertime heat
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
Frank's First Alert Tuesday Forecast