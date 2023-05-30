Man left dog to die inside SUV during eviction process, court records say

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing a felony charge for knowingly leaving a dog inside a car to die as he was getting evicted, according to Clermont County court records.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 26, officers were called to a home on Albers Way in Wayne Township for a report of two dogs left behind by Michael Vaughn during an eviction process, the documents state.

An officer wrote in the complaint they found a dead pitbull inside an SUV parked in the driveway at the home. The vehicle was not under any shade, police wrote.

Another dog, a rottweiler, was found locked in a cage on the front porch, the officer added. The rottweiler appeared malnourished and didn’t have any food or water, the officer noted in the criminal complaint.

The person who called police to the home showed them video of Vaughn putting the pitbull inside of the SUV six hours before officers arrived, the document explains.

Vaughn returned to the scene and talked with police, according to the court document.

He told the officer he left the pitbull inside the vehicle with the windows up and left it there because he could not put the pitbull in his vehicle with his other dogs, the document reads.

When asked why he didn’t put the pitbull in a cage like the rottweiler, Vaughn said the dog would have broken out of it, the court record states.

The officer said it took several minutes to free the rottweiler from the crate because it was secured with several metal fasteners.

