Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Forest Park killing

Darnay Allmond's mother had said a plea deal for her son's accused killer is not justice.
Darnay Allmond's mother had said a plea deal for her son's accused killer is not justice.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Courtney King
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man will spend a minimum of 25 years in the Department of Corrections in 2021 fatal shooting in Forest Park.

Deaundre Manning pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, sentencing documents say.

Hamilton County court records say Manning and Enijah Wilson shot and killed 20-year-old Darnay Allmond on July 29, 2021, after he was lured to a secluded area on Pellston Court in Forest Park to rob him.

On May 26, Allmond’s mother told FOX19 NOW she was opposed to a plea agreement for Manning.

“They planned this murder three days in advance,” said Tanika Shields, Allmond’s mother. “This was a no last-minute decision.”

Shields wanted the case to go before a judge in a bench trial.

“No justice is whatever be served until my son walks this earth again, and that would never happen,” Shields explains. “So, he needs to sit behind bars for life until his dying day.”

According to the plea agreement, Manning is not eligible for any early release program and is to serve his sentence in its entirety, court documents say.

“With respect to the imposition of consecutive sentences, the court hereby finds that consecutive sentences are necessary to protect the public and to punish the defendant, and are not disproportionate to the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct and the danger the defendant poses to the public,” Judge Jennifer Branch wrote in the sentencing documents.

As for Wilson, her case is still pending. She is scheduled to be back in court on June 21.

