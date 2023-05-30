Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police say

Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police...
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a car involved in an accident went through the doors of a store, a man stole $15,000 worth of tobacco products, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Now detectives are asking the community to help catch the suspected tobacco thief.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of West 25th Street on April 25, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police...
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police...
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police...
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill

Latest News

A pickup truck crashed on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over the Ohio River, near...
Truck crashes on edge of Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over Ohio River
Cincinnati police confirm homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in...
Male dead in early morning East Price Hill shooting: coroner
Frank's Forecast For Wednesday
Reading police are investigating a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, according to Hamilton County...
Motorcycle crash in Reading sends 1 to hospital
Fatal crashes in Ohio rose to their highest numbers in three years over the Memorial Day...
Fatal crashes increase in Ohio over Memorial Day weekend: OSP