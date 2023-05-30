Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 deadliest days on the road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The unofficial start to summer kicked off Monday, but with all of the summer fun soon to come, driving dangers increase too.

The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day tend to be the most dangerous days of the year for drivers, especially younger drivers when compared to other days of the year.

This 100-day span is known as the 100 deadliest days on the road.

According to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 16 to 17-year-olds are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Ohio’s 100 deadliest days of summer stats:

In 2022, there were over 9,000 crashes in Ohio during the 100 deadliest days.

Over 200 of those crashes caused serious injuries, and 50 of them were fatal.

From 2012-2021, 250 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers during the 100 deadliest days.

