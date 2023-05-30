Motorcycle crash reported in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Monroe, according to Butler County dispatchers.

It was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on East Avenue at Ohio 63, outside the IGA store, a dispatcher said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

