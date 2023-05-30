Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Motorcycle crash reported in Monroe

First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Monroe, according to Butler County...
First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Monroe, according to Butler County dispatchers.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Monroe, according to Butler County dispatchers.

It was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on East Avenue at Ohio 63, outside the IGA store, a dispatcher said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say
Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say
A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder Monday evening.
I-275 East reopens after crash in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says we’re in for plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions as...
Hot and Humid: Straight into summertime heat
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
Frank's First Alert Tuesday Forecast