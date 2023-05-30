Motorcycle crash reported in Monroe
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Monroe, according to Butler County dispatchers.
It was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on East Avenue at Ohio 63, outside the IGA store, a dispatcher said.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
