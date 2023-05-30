NKY fitness center hosts free community days

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Kids are sliding into summer break at Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Crestview Hills.

On Tuesday, the club hosted community days to give people a chance to try out the facility for free.

From tennis and swimming to indoor cardio and weights, there is something for the entire family here.

“Everybody enjoys the time here and obviously being both indoors and outdoors trying different things,” says Five Seasons Family Sports Club COO Nancy Conard. “So, it’s very social, and it’s a lot of fun.”

There are also summer camps for the kids. Each day camp has 45-50 kids enrolled of all ages through the third week in August.

There are plenty of fitness classes happening too so members can enjoy the social aspect of working out together.

Conard says with May being mental health awareness month, they know it’s important to focus on the well-being of your entire body and mind.

“Just the general socialization that we have with all of our members; they see their friends, kids meeting new friends,” says Conard. “All of that comradery is important to us.”

They also offer daycare for kids and memberships for individuals and families.

You can find more about the schedule of special events, day camps, and joining the club at this link.

