Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

NKY fitness center hosts free community days

On Tuesday, Five Seasons Family Sports Club hosted community days to give people a chance to...
On Tuesday, Five Seasons Family Sports Club hosted community days to give people a chance to try out the facility for free.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Kids are sliding into summer break at Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Crestview Hills.

On Tuesday, the club hosted community days to give people a chance to try out the facility for free.

From tennis and swimming to indoor cardio and weights, there is something for the entire family here.

“Everybody enjoys the time here and obviously being both indoors and outdoors trying different things,” says Five Seasons Family Sports Club COO Nancy Conard. “So, it’s very social, and it’s a lot of fun.”

There are also summer camps for the kids. Each day camp has 45-50 kids enrolled of all ages through the third week in August.

There are plenty of fitness classes happening too so members can enjoy the social aspect of working out together.

Conard says with May being mental health awareness month, they know it’s important to focus on the well-being of your entire body and mind.

“Just the general socialization that we have with all of our members; they see their friends, kids meeting new friends,” says Conard. “All of that comradery is important to us.”

They also offer daycare for kids and memberships for individuals and families.

You can find more about the schedule of special events, day camps, and joining the club at this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Monday's crash on Montgomery Road caused significant damage to a car.
Women hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Norwood, police say
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar

Latest News

Darnay Allmond's mother had said a plea deal for her son's accused killer is not justice.
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Forest Park killing
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
7-year-old Reese Blankenship was diagnosed in 2019 with DIPG - stage 4 terminal brain cancer....
7-year-old Tri-State girl succumbs to terminal brain cancer
Helen Ortega opened up the new Cuban sandwich shop, Chacabanas, through the Findlay Launch food...
Woman from the Dominican Republic opens up new sandwich shop in Findlay Market