Old National Bank relocating downtown Louisville office

Old National Bank
Old National Bank(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Old National Bank announced they will be permanently relocating its downtown Louisville operations.

The office will move from Preston Pointe to 400 West Market Street. ONB team members in Commercial Banking, Wealth and Treasury Management will begin relocation immediately, according to a release sent Tuesday.

The banking center is tentatively scheduled to open on Monday, June 26.

“We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th,” ONB CEO Jim Ryan said. “Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location.”

The new banking center will be located on the first floor of the 400 West Market Street location.

“On behalf of our full Louisville team, I want to share how excited and grateful we are for this opportunity to continue to serve, and be active participants in, the vibrant downtown Louisville community,” said Dennis Heishman, Old National’s Louisville market president. “I also want to convey our immense gratitude for the love and care we continue to receive from our friends in the community. Your kindness and support mean the world to us.”

The space was previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust.

“We are deeply grateful to Stock Yards Bank & Trust CEO Ja Hillebrand and his team for generously offering and working to consolidate their downtown retail space allowing us to quickly transition to the historic 400 West Market building,” Ryan said. “We also want to thank the numerous organizations and individuals that have reached out to us with messages of love, care and support over the past several weeks. We are deeply moved and sincerely appreciate the outpouring of kindness and compassion.

Old National Bank has donated more than $1 million in response to the April 10 mass shooting.

