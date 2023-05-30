Contests
One dead in morning house fire in Turtlecreek Township

One person killed in Turtlecreek Township fire Tuesday morning, according to Turtlecreek Township Fire Department.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a morning fire in Turtlecreek Township, the township confirms.

Firefighters responded to the 2500 block of northbound Ohio 48 around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Township officials said a family member tried to save a person trapped inside the home. The family member was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to Turtlecreek Township officials.

A neighbor tells FOX19 NOW first responders pulled a man from the second story of the home.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove confirms his agency was contacted to respond but he had no additional information to immediately provide.

