Reds rookie phenom named NL Player of the Week

Matt McClain’s second week in the big leagues is an historic one.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain bats during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in...
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain bats during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds shortstop Matt McClain is the MLB National League Player of the Week.

McClain, considered by some the most promising offensive prospect in the Reds organization since Joey Votto, was called up in mid-May after a torrid start to the year in Louisville. He made his first MLB start against the New York Yankees on May 20.

The 23-year-old has batted .380 with 19 hits, eight RBIs and two home runs since then. Over the last seven days, he’s gone 15-31 at the plate and scored nine times.

On Sunday at Wrigley Field, he got four hits and stole a base in the Reds’ 8-5 win over the Cubs, which cemented the series sweep.

The UCLA product was selected by the Reds with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

McClain, hitting exclusively out of the two-spot, has bolstered a Reds lineup that includes a slew of talented young players like Jonathan India, Nick Senzel, Tyler Stephenson, Spencer Steer and T.J. Friedl.

There’s more talent waiting in the wings. The Reds farm system is deep with hot prospects including Elly De La Cruz, considered the top overall prospect in baseball, as well as Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvy Marte.

