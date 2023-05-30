Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A stolen school bus chase has ended with a suspect in custody and the vehicle sitting in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.

Multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies were chasing the school bus that was stolen by 32-year-old Chad Murdoc out of Cincinnati shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police and Cincinnati police.

The bus was stolen from Grandview Avenue in East Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

A school bus driver was preparing for a summer route when he got out of the bus, Sgt. Wheeles explained. Murdock then jumped into the bus and took off, the sergeant added.

Chad Murdock, 32, is accused of stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and then leading law enforcement on chase that ended in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said. (Indiana State Police)

Around 10:30 a.m., Sgt. Wheeles says Indiana State Police began their pursuit, which lasted about 50 minutes until it ended at 11:15 a.m.

The chase spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, ISP says.

State police attempted to stop the bus at one point with tire deflation devices, but Murdock noticed what troopers were trying, Sgt. Wheeles said.

It was then that the suspect drove off the road and into several fields and yards, the sergeant explained.

Police chase stolen bus in Indiana

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County and made it to Shelbyville, which is about a half hour away from Indianapolis, state police said.

Eventually, the bus lost a couple of tires which aided troopers’ efforts to end the chase.

“Between boxing it in and the bus not being mobile due to losing a couple of tires, that’s what ultimately led to the bus coming to a stop,” Sgt. Wheeles said.

The sergeant said the chase ended at 11:15 a.m. in a cornfield off State Route 9 and Highway 350 with Murdock in custody.

Mike and Sandy Posz live down the street from where the chase ended Tuesday. They said the amount of law enforcement pursuing the stolen bus was unlike anything they had ever seen before.

“We been out here for over 20 years and we haven’t had 17 cop cars on this side of town for over 17 years,” Mike and Sandy stated.

Murdock was the only one on board, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles confirmed.

No one was injured, but Sgt. Wheeles says, “Multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.”

Besides state police, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and police from Batesville and Greenburg were all actively pursuing the vehicle, an ISP dispatcher says.

Murdock was arrested on numerous charges in connection with the chase and stolen bus, Sgt. Wheeles said.

