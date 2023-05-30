Teen dies in Wayne Township crash, troopers say

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl is dead after a crash occurred in Wayne Township on Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers say a semi-truck and a vehicle crashed on State Route 73 at the Clarksville Road intersection around 11 a.m.

The teen’s mother was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, OSHP added.

The crash is still under investigation.

