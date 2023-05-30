Contests
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter after a semi and a vehicle crashed in Wayne Township, OSHP says.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl is dead after a crash occurred in Wayne Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Samantha Anders, of Dayton, was riding in the front passenger seat of a minivan that was being operated by 39-year-old Anna Irwin, OSHP Lebanon Post confirmed.

The minivan was traveling northbound on Clarksville Road when it drove through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 73, troopers said.

As a result, the minivan crashed into a Freightliner tractor-trailer’s left rear tire at approximately 10:47 a.m., OSHP explained.

Anders was pronounced dead at the scene, and Irwin was airlifted to Miami Valley North Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

OSHP says the crash remains under investigation.

