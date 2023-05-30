Temperatures break into the 90s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures continue to stick in the mid 80s from over the weekend with a gradual warmup continuing throughout the week. Humidity also on the rise which slight chances of pop-up showers or isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, especially in the western part of the tri-state.

Wednesday is expected to be similar to today, heating up to the high 80s by the afternoon with slight chances for pop-up showers or thunderstorms still prevalent after 5pm. Partly cloudy skies until the afternoon where more clouds are expected with the heightened chance for showers, nightly lows in the mid 60s.

Humidity drops slightly into the weekend while temperatures continue to rise, with expected highs in the high 80s and low 90s on Friday and Saturday under mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 60s. Temperatures start to dip off into the high 80s at the beginning of next week with mostly sunny skies continuing. These above average temperatures are going to continue as we move into the first full week of June with lows expected to drop slightly as well.

