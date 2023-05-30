VIDEO: Man caught after breaking into Cheviot landscaping business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after breaking into a landscaping business in Cheviot.

Allen Warren, 34, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center after allegedly using a brick to smash a window at Joe Cappel’s Lawn Landscape and Garden.

Surveillance video shows the man believed to be Warren climb inside the landscaping business.

Ring doorbell cameras alerted Cappel that someone was inside, and he called police immediately, court records show.

Officers arrived as the man believed to be Warren was searching through the inside of the office and around Cappel’s desk.

When Warren spotted the officers, he tried to take off but was soon detained, according to the arrest report.

He faces charges including possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business and breaking and entering.

His case goes before a grand jury on June 7.

