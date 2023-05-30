Contests
Warren County coroner contacted after 2-alarm fire in Turtlecreek Twp

The Warren County Coroner’s Office was contacted after a fire in Turtlecreek Township Tuesday morning, according to the coroner, Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Coroner’s Office was contacted after a two-alarm fire in Turtlecreek Township Tuesday morning, the coroner tells FOX19 NOW.

Crews responded to the 2500 block of northbound Ohio 48 about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Initial reports indicated one person was trapped and the coroner’s office was contacted.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove confirms his agency was contacted to respond but he had no additional information to immediately provide.

A neighbor tells FOX19 NOW first responders pulled a man from the second story of the home.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

