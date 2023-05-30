Contests
Why a 500-year-old ‘Pinta’ replica will dock on the Ohio River in June

The boat was built using the same methods and tools used to build the original before its historic voyage in 1492.
The 'Pinta' will dock in Newport for educational tours beginning June 2.
The 'Pinta' will dock in Newport for educational tours beginning June 2.(5302023__newport__WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Newport waterfront will get a big dose of American colonial history to start the summer.

On Friday, June 2, a replica of the “Pinta,” one of three Portuguese Caravel ships used by Christopher Columbus, will dock on the Ohio River and open as a floating museum for educational tours.

The Pinta was the first of the three ships to sight land on Columbus’ voyage on Oct. 12, 1492.

The modern replica was constructed by the eighth-generation Portuguese shipwrights using the same methods and hand tools used to build the original more than 500 years ago.

It launched from Brazil in 2005.

The public is invited to step back in time for self-guided tours from June 2-13 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

No reservations required. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military members and $6 for children 5-16 years old. Children under 4 are admitted free.

The ship will be docked at 301 Riverboat Row.

