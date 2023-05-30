How the right bathing suit could save a child from drowning this summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Keeping your family in the swimming pool this summer could start with choosing the right bathing suits.

Local mothers like Erin Elfers have been anxiously waiting to get her kids back poolside.

“I think it just gives them the opportunity to play with new friends, ‘cause there’s a lot of kids here typically,” she said.

From swim lessons to sunscreen, Elfers says safety is a priority at the pool.

And for good reason. The National Drowning Prevention Alliance says drownings are the leading cause of death for children aged 1-4.

Adam Katchmarchi with the NDPA says it can happen in fewer than 30 seconds.

“Seconds count,” he said. “So being able to recognize that situation—granted we want to be able to prevent it if possible—but if it does happen, recognition is super important. And yeah, the color of your child’s bathing suit does matter.”

A study by Alive Solutions shows what different colored swimsuits look like once submerged. Light blue and white colors virtually disappear at the bottom of a light-colored pool.

“When you have those neutral colors and lots of people in the water, the turbulence makes it hard for you to see those colors,” said Kristine Schmidt, head lifeguard trainer for the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati.

Schmidt recently shared the Alive Solutions test results with her lifeguards and Y members.

“Those bright, contrasting colors are the winners and go-tos—neon yellows, greens and oranges—hat Alive Solutions recommends, because those can be seen,” she said.

For Elfers, it’s something she’s already putting into practice with her youngest child.

“With him, I have a really bright green, yellow, like highlighter color,” she said. “Because I’m nervous with him swimming, like what if something happens? I want to be able to see him.”

Experts say it could make the difference in an emergency.

“Don’t live in fear, but also don’t be oblivious to this,” Katchmarchi said. “Don’t have an attitude of, it can’t happen to you, or it won’t happen to you. This happens fast, silently and when you least expect it. But by just taking the safety steps, you can drastically reduce the risks.”

Alive Solutions Swimsuit Tests (Provided)

