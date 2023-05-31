1 dead in Reading motorcycle crash: coroner

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Reading police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It was reported between the motorcycle and a white mini-van just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at Reading and Galbraith roads.

Tre Anderson, 30, of Lebanon died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center later Tuesday night, a coroner’s report shows.

FOX19 NOW requested a comment from the Reading Police Department.

We will update this story once we hear back.

