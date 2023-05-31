3-year-old hit by car, killed in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two children were hit by a car in West Price Hill Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Heyward Street and 1st Avenue.

The parents took the children to the hospital, and one of them has died, according to CPD Capt. Joe Robinson.

The children are 3 and 9 years old.

The 9-year-old is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

No word on whether the car stopped at the scene.

