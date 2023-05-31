3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting with multiple scenes in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.

Three juveniles, ages 10, 14 and 15, were shot while walking down East McMicken Avenue near Lang Street and Grant Park, according to Chief of Police Teresa Theetge.

“These children were walking down the street in broad daylight. It’s unacceptable,” Theetge said. “We are going to work this case until we find out who was responsible. They are not going to get away with it.”

A man in his 20s was also shot. Police do not believe the man was with the juveniles when the gunfire began.

The children are at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The adult is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

All the injuries are non-life-threatening, Theetge says.

UPDATE: CPD says the kids who were shot were walking down the sidewalk ages 10, 14, & 15. There’s also a 4th victim who is in their mid 20’s. CPD is searching for a black 4 door Hyundai with dark tint. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/q05XBkjWNG — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) May 31, 2023

Walnut Street is fully closed between Moore Street and East McMicken. East McMicken is fully closed between Lang and Main streets.

More than 59 evidence placards are on the ground along McMicken. Not all of them are shell casings.

Police have reviewed surveillance video and are looking for a black four-door Hyundai with dark tinted windows. Theetge says there may have been more than one shooter.

A witness to the shooting says she saw three kids in a black car with blacked-out windows approach. One kid was standing through the sunroof and opened fire, the woman said. Multiple bullets hit the woman’s car.

The surveillance footage will be released as soon as possible, per Theetge.

“We need the citizens of Cincinnati to help with this, to step up and solve this,” she said. “We as a city, I don’t care who you are, you should not tolerate this type of behavior in our city. [...]It’s going to take all of us to send a message that this will not be tolerated, not in Cincinnati.”

